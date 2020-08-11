Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/11/2020: NGL, REI, BRN, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) 2% higher recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.88 at $42.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.69 to $45.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was declining by more than 7%. On Monday the company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.44 per share, compared with a loss of $0.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $0.04 per share.

Ring Energy (REI) was slipping past 5%. On Monday it posted a Q2 net loss of $1.99 per share, compared with earnings of $0.17 per share a year earlier.

Barnwell Industries (BRN) was 0.REI5% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.42 per share, which widened from a $0.16 loss per share in the prior-year period.

