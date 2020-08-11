Energy Sector Update for 08/11/2020: AR,CLMT,TRGP

Energy stocks were drifting away from their prior session highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 8 cents to $41.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was slipping 25 cents to $44.74 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is down 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is advancing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.6% gain.

In company news, Antero Resources (AR) was 1.6% higher after announcing a $220 million, seven-year production contract with an affiliate of JPMorgan (JPM) for natural gas from selected Antero properties in West Virginia. The deal calls on Antero to produce 60 million cubic feet of dry gas per day through the end of 2020, 75 million cubic feet daily during 2021 before falling to 40 million cubic feet per day over the reminder of the contract term.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) turned fractionally lower in recent trading, reversing a nearly 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the company saying L. Todd Borgmann will become interim chief financial officer on Sept 1, succeeding H. Keith Jennings, who is leaving at the end of the month. Calumet also said Vincent Donargo will became its permanent chief accounting officer on Monday after serving in the post on an interim basis since June.

Targa Resources Partners LP (TRGP) was 2.2% lower after the mid-stream company Tuesday began a cash tender offer for all of $580.1 million of its 6.75% senior notes due 2024 and will pay a $20 premium for each $1,000 in face value of the notes plus any unpaid and accrued interest tendered by the Aug. 17 redemption deadline, unless amended, extended or terminated early.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.