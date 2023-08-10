Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2023: PLUG, FSLR, KGS

Energy stocks were slipping Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was slightly higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.4% to $83.20 a barrel and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1% to $86.66 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 29 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 4, larger than the 24 billion cubic foot rise expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 14 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6.7% lower at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) shares were down almost 16% after a wider-than-expected Q2 net loss and a downgrade to neutral from buy from Roth MKM.

First Solar (FSLR) said it will establish its fifth US manufacturing facility in Louisiana with an investment of up to $1.1 billion. The shares rose 0.7%.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) was gaining 0.3% after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.06.

