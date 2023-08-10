News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2023: CMI, CVX, PLUG, FSLR, KGS

August 10, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slightly higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each rising about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was slightly higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 1.7% to $82.96 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent was dropping 1.2% to $86.53 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 29 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 4, larger than the 24 billion cubic foot rise expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 14 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6.2% lower at $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cummins (CMI) and Chevron's (CVX) Chevron USA unit said Thursday they signed a memorandum of understanding to use complementary positioning in hydrogen, natural gas, and other lower-carbon fuel chains to expand a previous strategic collaboration to include renewable fuels such as gasoline blends, biodiesel and renewable diesel. Chevron shares were up 0.7%, while Cummins was down 0.5%

Plug Power (PLUG) shares were down almost 16% after a wider-than-expected Q2 net loss and a downgrade to neutral from buy from Roth MKM.

First Solar (FSLR) said it will establish its fifth US manufacturing facility in Louisiana with an investment of up to $1.1 billion. The shares rose 0.8%.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) was shedding 1.3% after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.06.

