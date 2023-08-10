Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2023: CLNE, KGS, GLNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8% at $83.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.6% to $87 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.5% lower at $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, up from $0.15 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) posted a Q2 loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09. Clean Energy Fuels was 2.9% higher pre-bell.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was declining 0.1% after it reported a Q2 net loss attributable to the company of $4.5 million, swinging from net income of $230 million a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected net income of $54 million.

