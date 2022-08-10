Energy
TDW

Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2022: TDW, DO, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.4% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.02% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.6% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.01% at $90.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 0.1% to $96.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $7.760 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Tidewater (TDW) was nearly 9% lower after it priced its registered underwritten public offering of 3,520,000 shares of its common stock at $17.85 per share, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $62.8 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) was 0.7% higher after it reported a narrower Q2 net loss of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.34 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDW DO XLE USO UNG

Latest Energy Videos

How Much More Extreme Will the Weather Get?

Aug 08, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular