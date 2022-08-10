Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2022: TDW, DO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing by 0.4% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.02% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.6% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.01% at $90.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 0.1% to $96.25 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $7.760 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Tidewater (TDW) was nearly 9% lower after it priced its registered underwritten public offering of 3,520,000 shares of its common stock at $17.85 per share, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $62.8 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) was 0.7% higher after it reported a narrower Q2 net loss of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.34 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.