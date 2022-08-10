Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2022: ARRY,TRP,TRP.TO,KNTK

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index, the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) and the Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector Index all rising 1.1%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index, however, was up less than 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was increasing $1.25 to $91.75 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline after the Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories rose by 5.5 million barrels during the seven days ended Aug. 5 compared with market expectations for a drop of 1 million barrels last week. North Sea Brent crude was advancing $1.04 to $97.35 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.24 higher at $8.07 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Array Technologies (ARRY) climbed nearly 24% after the solar-tracking equipment company late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.09 per share, up from $0.02 a year ago and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for another $0.02 per share adjusted profit. Revenue also more than doubled over year-ago levels, rising 116% to $424.9 million and also exceeding the $336.9 million Street view.

TC Energy (TRP) gained 1.8% after the Canadian pipeline company Wednesday completed a CA$1.8 billion ($1.41 billion) bought-deal financing of 28.4 million shares at CA$63.50 apiece, or 3.2% under its closing price Aug. 4 when the stock sale was announced. Net proceeds will help fund construction of the Southeast Gateway pipeline in Mexico.

Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) declined 3.3% after the natural gas gathering and processing company earned $0.06 per share during the three months ended June 30, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.60 per share profit.

