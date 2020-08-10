Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2020: TOPS,CNQ,TAT,ERF,CNQ.

Energy stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up almost 3% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 72 cents higher at $41.95 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 60 cents to $45 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 9 cents to $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TOP Ships (TOPS) was down sharply on Monday, with shares of the tanker company dropping over 25% after reporting a net loss of $1.09 per share for the six months ended June 30 compared with a $289.75 per share net loss during the prior-year period but still missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.25 per share first-half net loss. The stock likely also has been under pressure with the company Monday beginning to trade on a split-adjusted basis after earlier completing a 25-for-1 reverse stock split.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) fell 3.5%, giving back a more than 29% gain earlier Monday, after the exploration and production company announced a buyout offer from a group of TransAtlantic preferred shareholders that includes CEO and board chairman N. Malone Mitchell III. Under terms of the proposed transaction, TransAtlantic common shareholders would receive the right to 13 cents in cash for each of their shares, representing a 61.7% discount to Friday's closing price.

Among gainers, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) rose about 2.5% after announcing plans to acquire privately held natural gas producer Painted Pony Energy for CAD0.69 per share in cash, or nearly 17% above its last closing price, and will also assume about CAD350 million in Painted Pony's debt.

Enerplus (ERF) rose 2% after RBC Capital Markets Monday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by CAD1 to CAD5 a share and reiterated its outperform rating, citing its "impressive" Q2 results.

