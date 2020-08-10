Energy Sector Update for 08/10/2020: ERF,CNQ,TAT,ERf.TO,CNQ.TO,TNP.TO

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.03 to $42.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was increasing 82 cents to $45.22 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $2.14 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is ahead 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is down 5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index is posting a 3.3% gain.

In company news, Enerplus (ERF) rose 1.9% after RBC Capital Markets Monday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by CAD1 to CAD5 a share and reiterated its outperform rating, citing its "impressive" Q2 results.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was fractionally higher after announcing plans to acquire privately held natural gas producer Painted Pony Energy (PONY.TO) for CAD0.69 per share in cash, or nearly 17% above its last closing price, and will also assume about CAD350 million in Painted Pony's debt.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) was 5.6% lower this afternoon, giving back a more than 29% gain earlier Monday, after the exploration and production company agreed to a buyout offer from a group of TransAtlantic preferred shareholders, including TransAtlantic board chairman and CEO N. Malone Mitchell III. Under terms of the proposed transaction, TransAtlantic common shareholders would receive the right to 13 cents in cash for each of their shares, representing a 61.7% discount to Friday's closing price.

