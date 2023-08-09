Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2023: VVV, INSW, STR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.1% at $83.88 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.9% to $86.98 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8.1% higher at $3 per 1 million BTU.

Valvoline (VVV) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

International Seaways (INSW) was advancing by 5% after it reported a Q2 net income of $3.11 per diluted share, up from $1.38 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.39.

Sitio Royalties (STR) was down more than 6% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.01 per diluted class A common share, compared with earnings of $0.39 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.