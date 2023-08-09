Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2023: CSIQ, BLDP, PHX

Energy stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, grew by 6.8 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 4 following a decrease of 17 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude-oil stocks grew by 5.9% million barrels after a 17-million-barrel decline in the previous week, above the 567,000 barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 1.6% to $84.26 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.5% to $87.45 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 6.6% to $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and EDF Renewables North America said Wednesday they signed a module supply agreement to deliver up to 7 gigawatts of N-type TOPCon solar modules to be produced at Canadian Solar's new factory in Mesquite, Texas. Canadian Solar shares rose 2%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) shares rose 1.9% after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

WhiteHawk Energy said Wednesday an affiliate has proposed to combine with PHX Minerals (PHX) in a stock-for-stock deal to establish a publicly traded company called WhiteHawk Minerals. PHX Minerals shares fell 2.7%.

International Seaways (INSW) climbed 3.5% after the company reported Q2 net income that rose more than analysts expected.

