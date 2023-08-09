News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2023: BLDP, PHX, INSW

August 09, 2023 — 01:58 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, grew by 6.8 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 4 following a decrease of 17 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks grew by 5.9% million barrels after a 17-million-barrel decline in the previous week, a greater amount than the 567,000 barrel increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $83.47 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.8% to $86.84 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.9% to $2.939 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) shares rose 3.1% after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

WhiteHawk Energy said Wednesday an affiliate has proposed to combine with PHX Minerals (PHX) in a stock-for-stock deal to establish a publicly traded company called WhiteHawk Minerals. PHX Minerals shares fell 4.9%.

International Seaways (INSW) climbed 4.5% after the company reported Q2 net income that rose more than analysts expected.

