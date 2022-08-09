Energy
NE

Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2022: NE,DVN,MPLX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.50 to $90.26 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was down $0.46 to $96.19 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.16 higher at $7.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Noble Corp (NE) gained 3.1% after the offshore drilling contractor reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.40 per share, reversing a $0.37 per share net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased nearly 26% year over year to $275 million, topping the $273 million analyst estimate.

MPLX (MPLX) climbed 2.3% after the pipeline company late Monday priced a $1 billion private placement of 4.95% senior notes due 2032 at 99.433% of par. Net proceeds will redeem all or some of its 3.5% senior notes coming due in December and its 3.375% senior notes maturing next March.

Devon Energy (DVN) rose 2.3% after Tuesday announcing plans to acquire rival oil and natural gas producer Validus Energy for $1.8 billion. Devon is expecting the deal will immediately increase all its per-share metrics and the company said it likely will boost its quarterly dividend by up to 10% after completing the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NE DVN MPLX

Latest Energy Videos

How Much More Extreme Will the Weather Get?

Aug 08, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular