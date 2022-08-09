Energy
NE

Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2022: NE, BORR, INSW, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by more than 0.1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.7% at $92.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.3% to $97.92 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.2% higher at $7.829 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Noble (NE) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.37 per diluted share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.46.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was slipping past 8% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $1.09 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.44 per share a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.26 per share.

International Seaways (INSW) was up nearly 2% after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of $1.43 per diluted share. That compares with an adjusted per-share loss of $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted EPS of $1.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NE BORR INSW XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

How Much More Extreme Will the Weather Get?

Aug 08, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular