Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2022: NE, BORR, INSW, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by more than 0.1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.7% at $92.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.3% to $97.92 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.2% higher at $7.829 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Noble (NE) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.37 per diluted share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.46.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was slipping past 8% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $1.09 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.44 per share a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.26 per share.

International Seaways (INSW) was up nearly 2% after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of $1.43 per diluted share. That compares with an adjusted per-share loss of $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted EPS of $1.22.

