News & Insights

Energy
PTRA

Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2023: PTRA, PSX, ADM, NFE, GEL

August 08, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.4%.

The Energy Information Administration said it expects US oil production to rise to a record this year and next. In its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook, the agency raised its expectations for 2023 average oil production in the country to 12.8-million barrels per day from its prior 12.6-million bpd target.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $82.94 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1% to $86.20 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.1% higher at $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Proterra (PTRA) shares plunged 87%. The company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

Phillips 66 (PSX) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) are looking into putting the latter's dry corn mill operations into a joint venture that would produce lower-carbon jet fuel from grain-based alcohol, Reuters reported. Phillips 66 shares rose 1.2%, while Archer-Daniels-Midland was shedding 0.6%.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was down past 4%. The company reported Q2 net income of $0.58 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62.

Genesis Energy (GEL) shares rose 2.8%. The company said that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of its outstanding class A common units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTRA
PSX
ADM
NFE
GEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.