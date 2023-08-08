Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2023: PSX, ADM, GEL, NFE

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was edging up 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was dropping 0.3%

The Energy Information Administration said it expects US oil production to rise to a record this year and next. In its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook, the agency raised its expectations for 2023 average oil production in the country to 12.8-million barrels per day from its prior 12.6-million bpd target.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $82.25 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.3% to $85.59 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.9% higher at $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Phillips 66 (PSX) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) are looking into putting the latter's dry corn mill operations into a joint venture that would produce lower-carbon jet fuel from grain-based alcohol, Reuters reported. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.8%, while Archer-Daniels-Midland was shedding 1.4%.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was down 5%. The company reported Q2 net income of $0.58 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.62.

Genesis Energy (GEL) shares rose 3.5%. The company said that its board has authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of its outstanding class A common units.

