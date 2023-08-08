News & Insights

Energy
DO

Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2023: DO, DUK, NFE, XLE, USO, UNG

August 08, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by more than 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.8% at $80.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.7% to $83.92 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) was slightly advancing after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.29 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.22 a year earlier. A sole analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.22.

Duke Energy (DUK) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share, down from $1.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.98. Duke Energy was up more than 1% pre-bell.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was declining by over 2% after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.58 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.81 a year earlier but still missing the earnings estimate of $0.62 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

