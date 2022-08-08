Energy Sector Update for 08/08/2022: WTI, HEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing early Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was advancing by 0.73% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up over 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.17% at $89.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.34% to $95.20 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5% lower at $7.66 per 1 million BTU.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was climbing past 18% as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.37.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) reported Q2 earnings of $0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, down from $0.53 a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.48. Holly Energy Partners was up more than 3% recently.

