Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2023: KOS, DK, DKL, XLE, USO, UNG

August 07, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.2% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8% at $82.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 0.7% to $85.61 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were over 4% higher at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.28 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.09.

Delek US Holdings (DK) was slightly declining after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1, down from $3.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.67.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was marginally lower after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.73 per diluted common limited partner unit, compared with $0.74 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $0.81.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
