Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2023: CWT, GPRE, EPOW, CVX, PDCE

Energy stocks were slightly advancing late Monday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index fractionally higher and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $82.29 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.7% to $85.68 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6% to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, California Water Service Group (CWT) shares rose 1.4% after it said Monday its California Water Service unit has completed the acquisition of water system assets from Skylonda Mutual Water.

Green Plains (GPRE) shareholder Ancora said it sent a second letter to the company related to Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker's sale of about $2 million worth of shares, among other concerns. Green Plains shares were up 3.2%.

Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) shares rose 2.8% after the company said that its Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials unit achieved a new monthly record of deliveries, completing the shipment of 3,000 metric tons of graphite anode to customers in July.

Chevron (CVX) said it completed the acquisition of PDC Energy (PDCE) after approval by PDC's shareholders. Chevron was adding 0.7%

