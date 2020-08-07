Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2020: WPRT, NFG, ED, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly trading lower during premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipped 0.05%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 0.40% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.21%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.02 to $41.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude retreated $0.20 to $45.00 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 3 cents higher to $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) added more than 9%. The company swung to Q2 net earnings from continuing operations of $0.02 per share from a loss of $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance projected a loss of $0.07 per share.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was up almost 2% after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.57, lower than the adjusted EPS of $0.71 a year earlier but beating Street forecast for an EPS of $0.51.

Consolidated Edison (ED) also gained 0.7%. On Thursday, the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, compared with $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.53.

