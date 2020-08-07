Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2020: EGY,NOG,BE,NFG

Energy stocks pared a portion of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.0% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 73 cents lower at $41.31 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 51 cents to $44.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $2.24 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vaalco Energy (EGY) was nearly 6% lower in late Friday trading after the oil and natural gas company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.09 per share, down from $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 28.6% from year-ago levels to $18 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) fell 3% after the exploration and production company Friday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.02 per share, down compared with a $0.12 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Oil and natural gas sales plunged 86.2% year-over-year to $20.7 million, also missing the $57.7 million analyst mean.

Bloom Energy (BE) declined 4% after late Thursday pricing an upsized $200 million private placement of 2.5% green convertible senior notes due 2025. The notes have an initial conversion price of $16.21 per share, or 25% above Bloom's last closing price. The deal was increased in size by added an extra $65 million shortly before pricing. The initial purchaser also received an option to buy up to $30 million of the notes.

Among gainers, National Fuel Gas (NFG) rose 4% after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.57 per share, down compared with its $0.71 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.06 per share. The oil and natural gas company late Thursday also said it was selling substantially all of its timber assets in Pennsylvania to an unnamed buyer for $116 million.

