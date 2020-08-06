Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2020: SUN, WTI, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly trading higher during premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipped 0.21%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) gained 0.66% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.79%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.10 to $42.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude rose $0.28 to $45.45 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 4 cents higher to $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

Stocks moving on the news include Sunoco LP (SUN), which was down around 3%. On Wednesday, the company posted Q2 EPS of $1.64, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Total revenue was $2.08 billion, down from $4.48 billion in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.56 and revenue of $2.81 billion.

W&T Offshore (WTI) also retreated almost 2% after reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.02 per adjusted share from net income of $0.25 a share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.20 a share.

Talos Energy (TALO) was down more than 1%. On Wednesday, the company swung to a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.45 per share from adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share a year earlier. The Street forecast was an adjusted loss of $0.46 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.