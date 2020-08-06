Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2020: MUR,WTI,CNQ,CNQ.TO

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 38 cents to $42.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was increasing 46 cents to $45.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is ahead 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is sinking 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 2.5%.

In company news, Murphy Oil (MUR) fell 3.5% on Thursday after the firm said Q2 revenue fell compared with year-ago levels to $211.5 million from $743.95 million and missed the Capital IQ consensus for $388.6 million. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a loss of $0.71 per share, reversing its $0.21 non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year although that beat Wall Street forecasts for a $0.93 loss.

W&T Offshore (WTI) dropped 4.7% after the exploration and production firm said its Q2 revenue fell compared with year-ago levels to $55.2 million from $134.7 million and missing the Capital IQ mean for $73.4 million.

To the upside, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) rose nearly 3% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 net loss of CAD0.65 per share, down from CAD0.87 in profit during the same quarter last year but above the Capital IQ consensus for a CAD0.80 loss.

