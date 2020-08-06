Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2020: LNG,MUR,WTI,CNQ,CNq.TO

Energy stocks were ending lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 24 cents lower at $41.95 per barrel, reversing an earlier advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 6 cents to $45.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell cents to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cheniere Energy (LNG) was 1% higher late in Thursday trading after the liquefied natural gas company said it earned $0.78 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.44 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.35 per share profit. Revenue grew 4.8% year-over-year to $2.40 billion, also edging out the $2.36 billion Street view.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) rose more than 3% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 net loss of CAD0.65 per share, down from CAD0.87 in profit during the same quarter last year but above the Capital IQ consensus for a CAD0.80 loss.

Among decliners, Murphy Oil (MUR) fell 4% on Thursday after the firm said Q2 revenue fell compared with year-ago levels to $211.5 million from $743.95 million and missed the Capital IQ consensus for $388.6 million. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a loss of $0.71 per share, reversing its $0.21 non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year although that beat Wall Street forecasts for a $0.93 loss.

W&T Offshore (WTI) dropped 6% after the exploration and production firm said its Q2 revenue fell compared with year-ago levels to $55.2 million from $134.7 million and missing the Capital IQ mean for $73.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.