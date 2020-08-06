Energy
LNG

Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2020: LNG,MUR,WTI,CNQ,CNq.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were ending lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 24 cents lower at $41.95 per barrel, reversing an earlier advance, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 6 cents to $45.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell cents to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cheniere Energy (LNG) was 1% higher late in Thursday trading after the liquefied natural gas company said it earned $0.78 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.44 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.35 per share profit. Revenue grew 4.8% year-over-year to $2.40 billion, also edging out the $2.36 billion Street view.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) rose more than 3% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 net loss of CAD0.65 per share, down from CAD0.87 in profit during the same quarter last year but above the Capital IQ consensus for a CAD0.80 loss.

Among decliners, Murphy Oil (MUR) fell 4% on Thursday after the firm said Q2 revenue fell compared with year-ago levels to $211.5 million from $743.95 million and missed the Capital IQ consensus for $388.6 million. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a loss of $0.71 per share, reversing its $0.21 non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year although that beat Wall Street forecasts for a $0.93 loss.

W&T Offshore (WTI) dropped 6% after the exploration and production firm said its Q2 revenue fell compared with year-ago levels to $55.2 million from $134.7 million and missing the Capital IQ mean for $73.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNG MUR WTI CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular