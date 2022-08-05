Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2022: SU, VTOL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by 0.91% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were more than 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.40% at $88.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.37% to $93.77 per barrel and natural gas futures were over 1% lower at $8.01 per 1 million BTU.

Suncor Energy (SU) reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of 2.71 Canadian dollars ($2.11) per share, up from CA$0.48 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of CA$2.68, if comparable. Suncor Energy was more than 1% lower recently.

Bristow Group (VTOL) posted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share for fiscal Q1 2023. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.17 per share. Bristow Group was recently inactive.

