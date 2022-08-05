Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2022: CVX,ERF,ERF.TO,SWN,EXC

Energy stocks extended their Friday recovery this afternoon following several days of declines earlier this week. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was rising 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.47 higher at $89.01 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.23 to $94.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.06 to $8.04 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) rose 1.8% after Societe Generale raised its investment recommendation for the energy major to buy from hold and also increased its price target for the company's shares by $15 to $190 apiece.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) gained 5.2% after the exploration and production firm reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.33 per diluted share, improving on a $0.19 profit a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue nearly quadrupled over the same quarter last year, rising 294% to $4.14 billion and also topping the $1.87 billion Street view.

Enerplus (ERF) added 8% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer earned $0.99 per share on a GAAP basis in Q2, reversing an $0.18 per share loss a year ago and beating the analyst estimate of $0.76. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.05 per share.

To the downside, Exelon (EXC) declined 0.8% after the electric and natural gas utility Friday priced a $500 million public offering of 11.3 million common shares at $44.25 apiece, or 1.8% under Thursday's closing price.

