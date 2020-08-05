Energy
ENLC

Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2020: ENLC,OAS,CPE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were higher again Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.00 to $42.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased $1.17 to $45.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is ahead 2.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is advancing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.9% gain.

Stocks moving on news include EnLink Midstream (ENLC) jumping 19% after the natural gas gathering and storage company reported Q2 net income of $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.03 loss during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus breakeven.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) was nearly 13% higher after the oil and natural gas company earlier Wednesday reported a surprise adjusted Q2 $0.23 per share, excluding one-time items, up from $0.03 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for a loss of $0.13.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) dropped almost 11% after the firm reported late Tuesday a Q2 net loss of $3.94 per share, reversing a $0.23 profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.02 loss. Revenue fell 5.9% year-over-year to $157.2 million, missing the $207.6 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENLC OAS CPE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular