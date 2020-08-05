Energy
DNOW

Energy Sector Update for 08/05/2020: DNOW,ENLC,OAS,CPE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks pared some of their prior Wednesday gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.0% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 49 cents higher at $42.19 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 84 cents to $45.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were littled changed at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

Stocks moving on news include NOW Inc (DNOW) climbing over 5% after the upstream energy products company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.16 per share, expanding on a $0.09 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.32 per share loss for the three months ended June 30, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell 5.2% from year-ago levels to $370 million, also topping the $367 million Street view.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) raced 18% higher after the natural gas gathering and storage company reported Q2 net income of $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.03 loss during the same quarter last year and topping the analyst mean expecting $0.00 per share.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) was 13% higher after the oil and natural gas company earlier Wednesday reported a surprise Q2 profit of $0.23 per share, excluding one-time items, improving on adjusted net income of $0.03 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.13 per share non-GAAP net loss.

Among decliners, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) dropped almost 10% after the late Tuesday reporting a Q2 net loss of $3.94 per share, reversing a $0.23 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share loss. Revenue fell 5.9% year-over-year to $157.2 million, missing the $207.6 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNOW ENLC OAS CPE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular