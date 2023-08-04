Energy Sector Update for 08/04/2023: PBR, BWXT, TTE

Energy stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding about 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.4% to $82.65 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.1% to $86.06 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were up 0.4% at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) shares were down 3.7% after JPMorgan downgraded the Brazilian energy giant to neutral from overweight and cut its price target to $14.50 from $15.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) jumped almost 8% after Baird upgraded the company's stock rating to outperform from neutral and raised its price target to $85 from $61.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its State Oil Co. of the Republic of Azerbaijan partner have signed an agreement to sell a 15% stake each in the Absheron gas field to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. TotalEnergies shares were rising 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.