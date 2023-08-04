Energy Sector Update for 08/04/2023: IEP, TTE, D, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $81.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.5% to $85.57 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock was retreating by more than 31% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.72 per diluted depositary unit, widening from a loss of $0.41 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.25, if comparable.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partner State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, or SOCAR, signed an agreement to sell a 15% stake each in the Absheron gas field to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC. TotalEnergies shares were up more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Dominion Energy (D) was slightly advancing after it reported Q2 operating earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, down from $0.77 a year earlier but beating the $0.47 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

