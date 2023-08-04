Energy Sector Update for 08/04/2023: BWXT, CEI, TTE

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.9% to $83.09 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.6% to $86.52 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were fractionally lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BWX Technologies (BWXT) jumped almost 8% after Baird upgraded the company's stock rating to outperform from neutral and raised its price target to $85 from $61.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its State Oil Co. of the Republic of Azerbaijan partner have signed an agreement to sell a 15% stake each in the Absheron gas field to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. TotalEnergies shares were rising 3.3%.

Camber Energy (CEI) said Friday that new patents were issued and a new patent application was filed for ESG Clean Energy's clean energy solutions portfolio. Its shares were down 2%.

