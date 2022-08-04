Energy Sector Update for 08/04/2022: COP, TRGP, CIVI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.58% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.72% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.67% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.87% at $89.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.11% to $95.66 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.86% lower at $8.20 per 1 million BTU.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.91 per share, up from $1.27 per share a year earlier.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was almost 3% higher after it reported Q2 net income attributable to common shareholders of $372.7 million, up from $34.4 million a year earlier.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) was climbing past 6% after it posted Q2 earnings of $5.48 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.83 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.94.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.