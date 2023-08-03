Energy Sector Update for 08/03/2023: WMB, DINO, PBF

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.7% to $81.61 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.3% to $85.15 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 14 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 28, smaller than the 19 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 16 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4% higher at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Williams (WMB) shares rose 2.7% after the firm said it agreed to provide Southern Co. (SO) unit Chattanooga Gas with low-emission NextGen gas over a three-year period.

HF Sinclair (DINO) shares rose 1.8%. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share, down from $5.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.29 per share.

PBF Energy (PBF) shares fell 3.5% after it reported Q2 adjusted net income of $2.29 per share, down from $10.58 a year ago.

