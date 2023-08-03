News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/03/2023: DQ, WMB, DINO, PBF

August 03, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher late Thursday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 2.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.7% to $81.60 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.4% to $85.20 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 14 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 28, smaller than the 19 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 16 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.3% higher at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Daqo New Energy (DQ) shares dropped 4.9%. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings Thursday of $1.75 per diluted American depositary share, down from $8.21 a year earlier.

Williams (WMB) shares rose 2.6% after the company agreed to provide Southern Co. (SO) unit Chattanooga Gas with low-emission NextGen gas over a three-year period.

HF Sinclair (DINO) shares rose 2.3%. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share, down from $5.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.29 per share.

PBF Energy (PBF) shares fell 3.9% after it reported Q2 adjusted net income of $2.29 per share, down from $10.58 a year earlier.

