News & Insights

Energy
CNQ

Energy Sector Update for 08/03/2023: CNQ, CIVI, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

August 03, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.7%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.9% at $80.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.7% to $83.79 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.9% higher at $2.548 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was up more than 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted net earnings of 1.14 Canadian Dollars ($0.85) per diluted share, down from CA$3.26 a year earlier but beating the CA$1.06 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) reported Q2 earnings of $1.72 per diluted share, down from $5.48 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.67. Civitas Resources was advancing 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

BP (BP) was advancing 0.1% after saying it invested 4 million British pounds ($5.1 million) in Dynamon to support the fleet optimization software provider's commercialization of its platform and expansion in Europe and into North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ
CIVI
BP
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.