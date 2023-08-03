Energy Sector Update for 08/03/2023: CNQ, CIVI, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.7%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.9% at $80.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.7% to $83.79 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.9% higher at $2.548 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was up more than 1% after it reported Q2 adjusted net earnings of 1.14 Canadian Dollars ($0.85) per diluted share, down from CA$3.26 a year earlier but beating the CA$1.06 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Civitas Resources (CIVI) reported Q2 earnings of $1.72 per diluted share, down from $5.48 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.67. Civitas Resources was advancing 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

BP (BP) was advancing 0.1% after saying it invested 4 million British pounds ($5.1 million) in Dynamon to support the fleet optimization software provider's commercialization of its platform and expansion in Europe and into North America.

