Energy Sector Update for 08/03/2022: AROC, TTE, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.91%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.19% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.44% at $95.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.16% to $101.71 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.19% lower at $7.61 per 1 million BTU.

Archrock (AROC) was climbing past 6% after it posted Q2 earnings of $0.11 per share, up from $0.06 last year. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.12.

TotalEnergies (TTE), Corio Generation and Qair said their group was chosen by the French Directorate General for Energy and Climate to participate in a bid for two floating wind farm projects in the Mediterranean Sea. TotalEnergies was up almost 3% recently.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was more than 1% higher after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.64 per diluted unit, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.63.

