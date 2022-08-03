Energy
AROC

Energy Sector Update for 08/03/2022: AROC, TTE, EPD, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.91%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.19% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.44% at $95.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.16% to $101.71 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.19% lower at $7.61 per 1 million BTU.

Archrock (AROC) was climbing past 6% after it posted Q2 earnings of $0.11 per share, up from $0.06 last year. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.12.

TotalEnergies (TTE), Corio Generation and Qair said their group was chosen by the French Directorate General for Energy and Climate to participate in a bid for two floating wind farm projects in the Mediterranean Sea. TotalEnergies was up almost 3% recently.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was more than 1% higher after it reported a Q2 net income of $0.64 per diluted unit, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AROC TTE EPD XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular