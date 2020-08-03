Energy Sector Update for 08/03/2020: OXY,ASTE,MPC,CLMT

Energy stocks added to their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 74 cents higher at $41.01 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 34 cents to $43.86 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures raced a 30-cent gain at $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell more than 2% after the energy major Monday said it has partially increased the base salaries of its top executive officers as high as $500,000 per year and also fully restored the base salaries of its senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer beginning on August 1. The company cut management salaires in March as part of its response to reduce costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was little changed this afternoon, overcoming a 9.1% decline earlier Monday, after the hydrocarbons company said bondholders tendered $308.6 million of its 7.625% senior notes due 2022 and $533.6 million of its 11% senior notes due 2025, representing about 88.2% and 97% of those notes, respectively. The company will issue a pro-rated $200 million of new 9.25% senior secured first-lien notes due 2024 for each series of the senior notes. Investors also received $2.50 in cash for each $1,000 of the 2025 senior notes tendered by the July 31 deadline.

To the upside, Astec Industries (ASTE) rose almost 4% after the heavy equipment and oilfield-services company Monday announced its acquisition of two full-line concrete batch plant manufacturers. Financial terms were not disclosed but Astec said Concrete Equipment Co and BMH Systems produced a combined $50 million in sales during 2019. It funded the purchases with cash on hand and also said the deals will immediately add to its per-share earnings.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) climbed nearly 2% higher after Sunday announcing the $21 billion sale of its Speedway retail business to the 7-Eleven convenience store chain. The company Monday also reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $1.33 per share, reversing a $1.73 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.76 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

