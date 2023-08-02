Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2023: SR, GNRC, SUN, PCG

Energy stocks were falling late Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% drop, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally higher.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 17 million barrels in the week ended July 28 following a decrease of 600,000 barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 1.8% to $79.87 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 1.7% to $83.49 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2.9% lower at $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Spire's (SR) shares were down 1.5% after the company logged fiscal Q3 results that fell short of market expectations and cut its fiscal 2023 net economic earnings outlook.

Generac (GNRC) shares slumped 24% as the company forecast a bigger drop in 2023 revenue following lower Q2 results.

PG&E (PCG) is eliminating a tree-trimming program that was designed to reduce wildfire risks, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The utility company's shares rose 1.2%.

Sunoco (SUN) shares were down 0.3% after its Q2 net income and revenue fell from a year earlier.

