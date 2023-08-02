News & Insights

Energy
PSX

Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2023: PSX, ENLC, MGY, XLE, USO, UNG

August 02, 2023

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2.8% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $81.61 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.3% to $85.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2% lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was down 1.1% after it reported Q2 revenue of $35.74 billion, down from $49.31 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected revenue of $37.66 billion.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per diluted unit, down from $0.17 per unit a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $1.53 billion, compared with $2.60 billion a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.07 billion.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) was up more than 5% after it posted Q2 earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $1.32 per share a year earlier but still topping the $0.46 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

