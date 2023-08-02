Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2023: GNRC, SUN, PCG

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 17 million barrels in the week ended July 28 following a decrease of 600,000 barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 2.6% to $79.25 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 2.3% to $82.93 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 3.5% lower at $2.47 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Generac (GNRC) shares slumped 23% as the company forecast a bigger drop in 2023 revenue following lower Q2 results.

Sunoco (SUN) shares were down 1.8% after its Q2 net income and revenue fell from a year earlier.

PG&E (PCG) is eliminating a tree-trimming program that was designed to reduce wildfire risks, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The utility company's shares rose 1%.

