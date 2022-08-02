Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2022: RIG, ETRN, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.21% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.53% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.09% at $93.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was unchanged at $100.03 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.6% lower at $7.82 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) was rallying past 15% after saying its Deepwater Conqueror, an ultra-deepwater drillship, has been awarded a two-year contract, valued at about $321 million, by a major operator for work in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was gaining over 7% in value even after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, down from $0.13 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast $0.12.

BP (BP) was over 3% higher after it reported Q2 diluted earnings on its American depositary receipts of $2.83, from $0.92 last year. Underlying replacement cost profit per ADS was $2.61 in the quarter, compared with $0.83 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had forecast net profit of $2.12 and non-GAAP profit of $2.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.