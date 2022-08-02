Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/02/2022: OTTR,RIG,ETRN,CMI

Energy stocks were finishing narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was off less than 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.53 higher at $94.42 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $0.29 to $100.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.58 to $7.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Otter Tail (OTTR) gained over 10% after late Monday saying its Q2 profit more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The electric utility raised its 2022 earnings outlook.

Transocean (RIG) advanced nearly 20% after late Monday saying it received a two-year contract, valued at about $321 million, for its Deepwater Conqueror ultra-deepwater drillship from an unnamed major operator for work in the US Gulf of Mexico. The company also said a national oil company has contracted its Petrobras 10000 deepwater rig for work offshore Brazil beginning in October 2023 and extending through August 2029. The second contract adds an estimated $915 million backlog, the company said.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) raced nearly 13% higher after the pipeline company forecast FY22 net income in a range of $255 million to $325 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $255.2 million in GAAP earnings and a non-GAAP profit this year of $287.4 million.

Cummins (CMI) rose 2% after the diesel- and natural gas-powered engines company reported Q2 net income of $4.94 per share, improving on a $4.10 per share profit during the same quarter last year and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.57 per share. Net sales grew 7.9% year-over-year to $6.59 billion, also exceeding the $6.48 billion Street view.

