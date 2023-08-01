Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2023: CRK, MPC, ETRN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was slipping by 0.5% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8% at $81.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.7% to $84.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.2% lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

Comstock Resources (CRK) was retreating by over 7% after it reported a breakeven in Q2, compared with $1 adjusted earnings per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was slipping past 1% as it reported Q2 earnings of $5.32 per diluted share, down from $10.95 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $4.58.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was slightly lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

