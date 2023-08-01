Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2023: CRGE, CEQP, CRK, ETRN

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.5% to $81.38 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.60% to $84.92 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.4% lower at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Charge Enterprises (CRGE), an electric-vehicle charging company, said Tuesday it acquired Greenspeed Energy Solutions, a provider of EV infrastructure solutions, for up to $15 million. Charge Enterprises shares dropped 1.9%.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) shares dropped 5.5%. The company reported Q2 net income Tuesday of $1.16 per diluted limited partner unit, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83. Revenue for the quarter was $1.02 billion, down from $1.45 billion a year earlier. An analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.16 billion.

Comstock Resources (CRK) stock was dropping almost 8% after it reported a breakeven in Q2, compared with $1 adjusted earnings per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares were down past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.