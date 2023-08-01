Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2023: CEQP, CRK, ETRN

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.1% to $81.88 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.04% to $85.40 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.4% lower at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) shares dropped 4.2%. The company reported Q2 net income Tuesday of $1.16 per diluted limited partner unit, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83. Revenue for the quarter was $1.02 billion, down from $1.45 billion a year earlier. An analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.16 billion.

Comstock Resources (CRK) stock was dropping past 7% after it reported a breakeven in Q2, compared with $1 adjusted earnings per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares were down 3.2% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

