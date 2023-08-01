News & Insights

Energy
CEQP

Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2023: CEQP, CRK, ETRN

August 01, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.1% to $81.88 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.04% to $85.40 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.4% lower at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) shares dropped 4.2%. The company reported Q2 net income Tuesday of $1.16 per diluted limited partner unit, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83. Revenue for the quarter was $1.02 billion, down from $1.45 billion a year earlier. An analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.16 billion.

Comstock Resources (CRK) stock was dropping past 7% after it reported a breakeven in Q2, compared with $1 adjusted earnings per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares were down 3.2% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEQP
CRK
ETRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.