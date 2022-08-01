Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLE, RNGR, CGRN, BKR

Energy stocks saw a partial recovery from intra-day lows in late trading Monday but were still lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index declining about 1.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) falling 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down about 2.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was off by nearly 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 4.9% to $93.84 per barrel, while Brent crude was 3.9% lower at $99.90 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were gaining by $0.04 to $8.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) shed over 4% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per diluted share, missing expectations for earnings of $0.04 per share in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) gained more than 5% after saying that Sekito, its distributor in Malaysia and Brunei, secured an order for a microturbine-based system from an unnamed global oil and gas company. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Baker Hughes (BKR) declined 3% after agreeing to sell its Oilfield Services business in Russia to its local management team for an undisclosed sum. The sales follows the company's decision to suspend new investments in Russia.

