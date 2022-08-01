Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLE, BKR, BP, ARLP

Energy stocks were posting sharp losses in midday trading Monday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slumping 1.8% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) falling 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 3.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was off by 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil plunged about 5.2% to $93.52 per barrel, while Brent crude was 4.1% lower at $99.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up by $0.03 to $8.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Baker Hughes (BKR) declined 3% after agreeing to sell its Oilfield Services business in Russia to its local management team for an undisclosed sum. The sales follows the company's decision to suspend new investments in Russia.

BP (BP) was almost 2% lower after the company said it is investing up to 50 million British pounds ($60 million) in a new electric vehicle battery testing center and analytical laboratory that will open in the UK by the end of 2024.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was nearly 1% higher after reporting Q2 results that exceeded analyst expectations.

