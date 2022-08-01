Energy Sector Update for 08/01/2022: VVV, BP, BKR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating in early trading Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping past 3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 4.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 4.8% at $93.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 3.8% to $100.02 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4.33% lower at $7.873 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Valvoline (VVV) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported preliminary fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $957 million. Valvoline also said it agreed to sell its global products business to Aramco for $2.65 billion.

BP (BP) said it is investing up to 50 million British pounds ($60 million) in a new electric vehicle battery testing center and analytical laboratory in the UK to be opened by the end of 2024. BP was down nearly 2.0% recently.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said it signed an agreement to sell its Oilfield Services business in Russia to its local management team. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Baker Hughes was recently slipping past 2%.

