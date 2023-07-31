Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2023: XOM, AMTX, VAL, SHEL

Energy stocks were higher late Monday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.6% to $81.88 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.7% to $85.56 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.1% higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is in discussions with Tesla (TSLA), Ford Motor (F), Volkswagen and other automakers about providing them with lithium, Bloomberg reported Monday. Exxon shares rose 2.9%.

Aemetis (AMTX) shares jumped 9.3% after the company secured its second $25 million, 20-year term loan guaranteed by the US Department of Agriculture to fund biogas digesters for the company's biogas central dairy renewable natural gas project.

Valaris (VAL) said Monday it secured a 12-well contract offshore West Africa for drillship DS-7 with an estimated value of $364 million. Its shares rose 1.6%.

US Senators Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley and Elizabeth Warren asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to take action against fossil fuel companies, including Exxon Mobil and Shell (SHEL), who allegedly "mislead consumers and discredit climate science" for higher profit.

